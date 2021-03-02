Shama Sikander posts throwback pics of Australia vacation

In the pictures, she can be seen posing with her fiance James Milliron. "Memories @jamesmilliron #Australia #love #travel #nature #photography #beautiful #adventure #explore #beach #mountains," she captioned the pictures.

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Shama Sikander took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday and she posted a series of pictures of her Australia trip. Shama visited the island nation in January 2018.

The couple has never shied away from the limelight and have often posted pictures with each other on social media.

According to reports, the Shama and James, who have been together for a while now, were supposed to get married last year but could not because of the pandemic.

Shama is popular for her roles in shows like "Yeh Meri Life Hai", "Seven" and "Baal Veer". On the big scree, the actress has been part of films such as "Bypass Road", "Ansh: The Deadly Part" as well as "Mann".

