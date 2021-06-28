Shamita Shetty shares a slice of 'Monday motivation'

She wrote: "Home workout with @thevinodchanna #mondaymotivation this is a great workout for strengthening your whole body n if u don't have sliders (what i've used below my toes in the begn ) folded towels will do. A warm up before and stretching after is a MUST #homeworkout #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessgirl #gymmotivation #fitnessaddict #lovemyworkouts #makeitfun #love #instadaily #instavideo."

The actress took to social media sharing a video clip of her working out at her home under the training of her fitness coach Vinod Channa.

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Shamity Shetty shared a home workout video for some "Monday motivation" in fitness.

In the video clip, the actress is seen wearing a light pink top, grey bottoms, and sports shoes.

Lately, the actress has been sharing her home workout videos with fans on social media. Her elder sister Shilpa is known to be a fitness enthusiast and regularly posts videos of her fitness regime and yoga sessions.

Shamita made her entry in the world of web series with "Yo Ke Hua Bro" and "Black Widows".

The actress will soon be seen in in director Sushrut Jain's upcoming film "The Tenant".

