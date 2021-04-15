Shamita Shetty wants to go back to 'no corona time'

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Shamita Shetty on Thursday shared a stunning picture relaxing in the pool on Instagram.
Shamitawears an orange cut-out monokini in the picture as she relaxes on a swan-shaped floatie.
"Wana go back!! To #nocoronatime," the sister of actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote as caption with the picture.
The picture image currently has over 21K likes.
The 42-year-old actress started her journey in Bollywood with the multistarrer blockbuster "Mohabbatein" in 2000. She was then seen in films such as "Cash", "Zeher", "Fareb" and "Bewafaa" among others.
Two decades later, she was seen in the web series "Black Widows", which released in 2020.
