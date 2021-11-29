'Shamita will be remembered as Tigress', says Shilpa Shetty supporting her sister in 'Bigg Boss 15'

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Hungama 2' actor posted a recent clip of Shamita from the 'Bigg Boss' house, sharing her journey with actor Neha Dhupia.Along with the video, which captured Shamita's various moments from the show, Shilpa also wrote a long caption, to extend her love and support.She began, "Appreciation post! This is for my brave soul, a fighter, my sister @shamitashetty_official...It's sad to see how some are misinterpreting Shamita's behaviour as arrogant because "they think" she's privileged or is fake, and she doesn't have an opinion (sometimes too opinionated actually), or doesn't use her head only heart, which is absolutely untrue/rubbish! I say this without any bias and not just as a sister, but as a BIGG BOSS viewer too."Further, she explained her viewpoint not just as Shamita's sister but also as a "participant and former host"."I've never commented on the show, but while a lot of people have been commenting (good /bad/ugly) I felt like saying, being privy to this format as a participant and former Host; I feel Shamita is being accosted for having a heart / being emotional and viewed as privileged by some, but IF she was, she wouldn't be in this show trying to carve a niche for herself professionally," she wrote.Shilpa went on to talk about their upbringing and the middle-class values that they both still hold onto."I can vouch for one thing that what you see of her is as 'REAL' as can get. That's her USP, she's her authentic self. Don't know about these so-called 'games' and 'strategies'; all I know is everyone is different and she reacts the way she's conditioned. We were not born into wealth, both of us have struggled and worked our way up, uphold our middle-class values, dignity being of paramount importance... that's the upbringing," she added.Expressing her pride for her sister, she continued, "Whether she wins this game or not, this has got to be said, "NO GAME IN LIFE OR ON TV CAN BE AT THE COST OF LOSING ONE'S DIGNITY". She shows that in her GAME, she's shown grace under fire and my heart swells with pride as a sister."Lastly, she concluded by requesting everyone to offer her sister the support that "she deserves"."The show will come to an end but the memories will stay... And, Shamita will be remembered as a Tigress and someone who has left her mark on millions of hearts with her Honesty, Dignity, Integrity, and Class. You go, my Tunki, you are and will always be a #ShowstopperShamita. While she's in the House and I miss her terribly. Guys, do support our Queen of Hearts and show her some love cause, she deserves it," she signed off.Apart from Shamita, other members in the 'Bigg Boss' house include Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rajiv Adatia. (ANI)