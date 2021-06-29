Shanaya Kapoor: I heard about dating apps when I was 17

Even before her debut, Shanaya is a social media sensation. She has a huge ever-growing fan following of 741k followers on Instagram with a bio saying "Sunshine on my mind". Her fans get to see a glimpse of her personal and professional life with pretty pictures on social media.

"Last time I was someone's type, I was donating blood, but hi," Shanaya says, opening up to IANS on the subject.

However, she is yet to come out in the open and discuss her dating life.

That could change now, for Shanaya and her mother Maheep Kapoor would be seen in an upcoming video on the Bumble dating app. They would be sharing tips and tricks on online dating and share their dating experiences. In the fun video, Shanaya and Maheep will bond over making the first move and spill fun secrets and life truths.

Shanaya's first on-screen presence on "Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives", at "Le Bal" in Paris, showed the audience an interesting perceptive of her parents on dating. Shanaya's mother is more like a friend who gives relationship advice to her daughter. "Always prioritise and love yourself first, before you give it to others! Always find a friend in your significant other!" shared Shanaya.

Asked about dating tips, Shanaya shared candidly: "Video call before you meet the person, so you know for sure how they are as people. You can catch a vibe through a video date before you take the next step to meet them in person! I think that's super important."

Although Shanaya hasn't really tried dating through an app, she believes it is worth giving a shot. "I don't use a dating app, but I think it's pretty awesome. I heard about dating apps when I was 17. It's really cool as you can really get to know a person online before you go and meet them. I think social media and interacting online has become really big."

Like all fathers, Sanjay Kapoor is protective of his daughter. "My dad never asks or wants to know, he is very protective," told Shanaya candidly.

In her debut film, Shanaya Kapoor will be cast opposite actors Gurfateh Pirzada and Laksh Lalwani in the lead role. The untitled film is said to be a romantic comedy with a love triangle. The film will be produced by Karan Johar with Shashank Khaitan as director.

--IANS

eka/vnc