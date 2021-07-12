Shanaya Kapoor's 'random clicks of self care' is all about her love for coffee

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Shanaya Kapoor took to social media on Monday and uploaded a series of selfies.

"Random clicks of self care," she captioned the post on her Instagram page.

In the series of self-clicked pictures, Shanaya posted nine pictures in one post. The posts reflected her love for coffee, as in two pictures she is seen holding a cup of coffee and in another she is making a cup of coffee for herself. In the other pictures and video clips she is seen posing in a gym or taking selfies using Instagram filters.