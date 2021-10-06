Shane Nigam and Revathy in 'Bhoothakaalam'

The first look poster of Bhoothakaalam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan, has been released. The poster features Shane Nigam and Revathy.
The movie is being produced by Anwar Rasheed’s Plan T Films in association with Shane Nigam films.
Shane Nigam is also credited with the lyrics and music. Gopi Sundar is composing the background score.
Rahul Sadasivan, who has been credited with the story, has written the screenplay along with Sreekumar Shreyas. Shehnad Jalal is the cinematographer. Shafique Mohamed Ali is the editor.
Shane Nigam’s last release was Valiya Perunnal. He has Veyil, Ullasam and Bermuda ready for release.