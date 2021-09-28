Shane Nigam to play the lead in 'Parakramam'

The title announcement poster of Shane Nigam’s Parakramam was released recently.
Parakramam is being written and directed by Arjun Ramesh. Alex J Pulickal is the cinematographer. Kiran Das is the editor and Pratik C Abhayankar is the music director.
According to reports, Parakramam is coming age of drama, narrated as a light-hearted entertainer. More details about the project have not been revealed by the makers.
Shane Nigam was last seen in Veliya Perunnal, which didn’t make many ripples at the box office. The young actor has movies like Veyil, Ullasam and Bermuda ready for release.