Shane Nigam to play the lead in 'Parakramam'

The title announcement poster of Shane Nigam’s Parakramam was released recently.

Parakramam is being written and directed by Arjun Ramesh. Alex J Pulickal is the cinematographer. Kiran Das is the editor and Pratik C Abhayankar is the music director.

According to reports, Parakramam is coming age of drama, narrated as a light-hearted entertainer. More details about the project have not been revealed by the makers.