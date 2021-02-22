Shane Nigam to team up with T K Rajeev Kumar

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 22nd, 2021, 10:26:57hrs
shane

Actor Shane Nigam will play the lead in director T K Rajeev Kumar’s next, produced under the banner of 24 Frames

Sooraj C K, Biju C J and Badusha N M are the producers. Krishnadas Panki is the writer. Sudeep Elamon is the cinematographer. Ramesh Narayanan is the music director.

Shane shared his excitement about the project with these words: “Blessed to have gotten the opportunity to work with T K Rajeev Kumar sir. All of your support and prayers is the reason I am still here. Hoping it would continue in the future too.”

 

 

