'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to release on Sept 3

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', which is touted as Marvel's first film with an Asian lead, is set to release in India on September 3.

It will be released in four languages including English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.