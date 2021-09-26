'Shang-Chi' beats 'Black Widow' as highest-grossing film of 2021

New York, Sep 26 (IANS) 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' has surpassed fellow Marvel film 'Black Widow' as the highest-grossing film of 2021 at the US box office, variety.com reported.

On Friday, the superhero adventure starring Simu Liu captured $3.59 million from 3,952 theatres, which was enough to push it past 'Black Widow' with a total gross of $186.7 million. 'Black Widow', which premiered in July, has earned roughly $183.5 million in theatres since its release. It has earned at least $125 million more on Disney Plus.