Shankar – Ram Charan film not to happen now!

Director Shankar has landed in legal troubles. Lyca Productions, the leading Tamil production house, dragged Shankar to court over the issue of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’. The Madras High Court ordered both parties to try to settle the issue out of the court.

Now, Kamal Haasan is trying to revive the film – Indian 2. Kamal reportedly has agreed to allot his dates to this film and he wants Shankar to start shooting the film from August.

‘Indian 2’ is stalled its shoot due to differences between Shankar and Lyca. So far 50 percent of the shoot has been completed. If Shankar agrees to Kamal Haasan’s formula, he cannot begin Ram Charan’s film now.

Producer Dil Raju has announced a new film in the combination of Shankar and Ram Charan. It was announced that the film would commence in June. The current developments indicate that Ram Charan – Shankar’s film may not happen now.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu