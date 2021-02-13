Shankar confirms teaming up with Ram Charan, Indian 2 dropped?

We at Sify.com had reported to our readers about Shankar's new film with Ram Charan. Yesterday evening, the filmmaker himself took to his Twitter page to confirm the news. To be produced by Dil Raju, the yet-untitled film is the prestigious 50th venture of the production house and Ram Charan's 15th film.

"Excited to announce our new venture with @AlwaysRamCharan and Dil Raju @SVC_Official", tweeted Shankar. To be made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, the film is said to be one of the costliest films in Ram Charan's career.

Now, the big question among the fans of Shankar is what happened to the much-hyped Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. As Haasan is slowly recuperating from his surgery, he is not expected to start shooting for Indian 2 till May. The actor will also have to concentrate on the election campaign.

Industry insiders say that Shankar and Lyca Productions are at loggerheads so, there is no update on the shoot revival for now.