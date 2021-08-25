Shankar, Mani Ratnam, and top directors to produce a feature film!

Top Tamil directors Shankar, Mani Ratnam, AR Murugadoss, Vetrimaaran, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and others are coming together to produce a feature film to be directed by Lokesh Kangaraj.
The production house's name is Rain On Films through which these directors are planning to produce interesting films, web shows, and OTT originals. Many leading OTT platforms want big names to grab the attraction so the directors feel this is the perfect time to foray into production,
These directors want to set up a revenue model on par with leading corporate production houses in Hollywood and Bollywood. As Lokesh Kanagaraj is making films with top league actors, they feel that he is the right one to direct their debut production venture.
Lokesh is currently busy with the shoot of Kamal Haasan's multistarrer film Vikram, which also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.