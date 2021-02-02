Shankar: No non-bailable warrant issued against me, it was an online court reporting glitch!

After the reputed media houses reported that the Egmore Metropolitan Magistrate Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Shankar, the Endhiran filmmaker has issued a clarification saying that it was an online court reporting glitch.

""I was shocked to see the false news that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against me by the Hon'ble Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore. My advocate, Mr.Sai Kumaran has approached the Hon'ble Court today and brought this to the Court's attention. The Learned Judge was pleased to immediately confirm that no warrant has been issued against me. The reference to any warrant has apparently occurred due to a glitch in the online court reporting, which is presently being corrected. I am very surprised to see such false news being circulated without any verification, and the same has caused needless anguish to my family and well-wishers. I request this clarification will be carried by all media to ensure that such false news does not spread any further", said Shankar in his statement.