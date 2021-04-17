Shankar says Lyca hasn't taken any step to complete 'Indian-2'

In his response to the Lyca Productions at the Madras High Court, director Shankar said that the production house hasn't taken any steps to complete Indian 2.
Shankar's counsel PS Raman has told the Madras High Court that his client is one of the most paid directors in the country but Lyca Productions have kept him idle for two years without taking any steps to complete the film.
Sources say that Indian 2 requires a foreign crew but they couldn't travel due to the rise in COVID 19 cases. Also, Kamal Haasan is not keen to start the film anytime soon due to his recent surgery.
Considering all the delay, Shankar has decided to do a film with Ram Charan in Telugu, which has irked Lyca Productions.
Earlier, Lyca Productions moved the HC to put an interim stay order against Shankar to work on any new projects before completing Indian 2.