Shankar shot an intense action scene for RC15!

Director Shankar has canned an action scene for his upcoming film with actor Ram Charan. Produced by Dil Raju, the first schedule was shot in Pune, Satara, and Phalton.
We hear that in the first schedule, Shankar has filmed an intense action scene choreographed by the National Award-winning stunt duo Anbariv. Sources say that the action scene was shot on a moving train.
Tirru of Hey Ram fame is cranking the camera for this biggie, Thaman is scoring the music, and Kiara Advani plays the romantic interest of Ram Charan.
The yet-untitled film also has Anjali, Suresh Gopi, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal characters. Shankar is planning to release the film for a festival weekend in 2022.
Besides the Telugu and Tamil versions, the film will also release in Hindi.