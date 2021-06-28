Shankar thanks MK Stalin for gracing his daughter's wedding

Thanking the Chief Minister, director Shankar tweeted: "My heartfelt thanks & gratitude to our Hon.Chief Minister @mkstalin for his precious time to grace us with his warm&loving presence at my daughter’s wedding & making it a memorable blessing.Thanks to Health Minister @Subramanian_ma &MLA @Udhaystalin for blessing the couple".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin graced the wedding of director Shankar's elder daughter Aishwarya and Puducherry Ranji Team player Rohit on Sunday.

MK Stalin has gifted tree saplings to the couple with the caption "If we grow trees now, they will help us grow in the future".

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, MK Stalin only had coffee at the wedding and politely refused the lunch offered by Shankar.

Once the state returns to normalcy, Shankar is planning to throw a grand reception in Chennai for the film celebrities.