Shankar to approach Alia Bhatt for Ram Charan's next?

Another hot buzz from the Telugu media circle is that impressed with the working style of Alia Bhatt in RRR, Ram Charan is said to have recommended her for his new magnum opus with director Shankar.
Interestingly, Shankar also had plans to rope in a Bollywood name to pair opposite Ram Charan as they are planning to make the film for the Pan-Indian audiences.
To be produced by Dil Raju, the yet-untitled film will begin by the end of this year after Shankar completes his long-pending Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan.
After wrapping up Indian 2 and Ram Charan's film, Shankar will begin working with Ranveer Singh for the Hindi adaptation of Anniyan.
The showman director is busy till the end of 2022, says a source close to him.