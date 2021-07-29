Shankar to begin Ram Charan's film in September!

Tamil cinema's grandeur filmmaker Shankar is all set to begin his maiden Telugu film with Ram Charan in September. Sources say that the film will be predominantly shot in Hyderabad and surrounding locales.

Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Cine Creations, Thaman is composing the music for the film. While Shankar has wrapped up the script work, he is currently busy with the location hunt and song composition.