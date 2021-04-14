Shankar to direct the Hindi adaptation of 'Anniyan' with Ranveer Singh!

It's official, on the auspicious Tamil New Year Day, South Cinema's Showman director Shankar has announced that he would be directing the Hindi adaptation of his blockbuster Tamil film Anniyan with Bollywood's leading actor Ranveer Singh.
"In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger-than-life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.@jayantilalgada @PenMovies", tweeted Shankar.
The film will be produced by Pen Movies and God Bless Entertainment. The shoot of the film will begin in the mid of 2022.
Pen Movies India tweeted: "We are supercharged and ecstatic as we bring two forces of Indian cinema for the official adaptation of a cult blockbuster, Anniyan!". Ranveer Singh tweeted: "Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shankarshanmugh powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada @jayantilalgada @PenMovies".