Shankar to direct the Hindi adaptation of 'Anniyan' with Ranveer Singh!

It's official, on the auspicious Tamil New Year Day, South Cinema's Showman director Shankar has announced that he would be directing the Hindi adaptation of his blockbuster Tamil film Anniyan with Bollywood's leading actor Ranveer Singh.

"In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger-than-life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.@jayantilalgada @PenMovies", tweeted Shankar.