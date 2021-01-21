Shankar to follow Rajamouli's footsteps, to work on a historical period action drama?

The latest hot buzz in the industry, Shankar is discreetly working on the script of a historical period action drama.
Ever since SS Rajamouli's Baahubali won big at the box office, many directors are trying their luck with the historical films but none of the films matched the standards of the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer.
Sources say that Shankar is planning to rope in heroes from the four south film industries for his next after Indian 2.
Reportedly, Shankar has completed around 60% shoot of his upcoming film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. The film also boasts an ensemble of actors including Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek, Bobby Simha, Nedumudi Venu, and Delhi Ganesh.
Indian 2 is likely to release for next year Pongal.