Shankar to replace Kajal Aggarwal with a top actress!

It's almost clear that Shankar will have to find replacements for two of his actors in Indian 2.

He will be reshooting the scenes featuring late comedy actor Vivek and now, as actress Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant, the director is looking for an apt replacement for her.

Yes, our sources say that Shankar and Lyca Productions have a couple of names including South Queen Trisha Krishnan with whom the production house is working in films like Raangi and Ponniyin Selvan but they are yet to approach her.