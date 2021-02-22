Shankar to team up with Anirudh Ravichander again for RC 15?

Shankar is a frequent collaborator of AR Rahman in many biggies from his debut film Gentleman to the last release 2.0. In between, Shankar had teamed up with Harris Jayaraj in Anniyan and Nanban.
For his ongoing film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Shankar is teaming up with Anirudh Ravichander and the composer is said to have already delivered a few tracks.
Impressed with Anirudh's working style and the craze of his albums among the youngsters, Shankar is said to be planning to retain Anirudh Ravichander for his upcoming film with Ram Charan.
We also hear that Dil Raju and Ram Charan, the producer and hero of the new film also wants Shankar to team up with Anirudh, the current numero uno music composer in the South.