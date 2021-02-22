Shankar to team up with Anirudh Ravichander again for RC 15?

Shankar is a frequent collaborator of AR Rahman in many biggies from his debut film Gentleman to the last release 2.0. In between, Shankar had teamed up with Harris Jayaraj in Anniyan and Nanban.

For his ongoing film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Shankar is teaming up with Anirudh Ravichander and the composer is said to have already delivered a few tracks.