Shankar to wrap up Ram Charan's film in six months!

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Shankar will be wrapping up his next with Ram Charan in six months. We hear that Ram Charan's film will be the quickest film ever in the career of director Shankar.
Ram Charan is likely to wrap up his magnum opus RRR by August and he has asked Shankar to begin the shoot of the new film from September.
Director Shankar is also said to have promised Ram Charan and Dil Raju that he will wrap up the film within six months provided there is no third wave of the pandemic.
Buzz is that Kiara Advani is likely to play the female lead in the film and Telugu media houses say that Thaman is the front runner to score music for the biggie while Ram Charan's fans want Anirudh or AR Rahman.