Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya and Rohit tied the knot

South India’s Showman director Shankar’s elder daughter Dr.Aishwarya married Puducherry Cricket Team's Captain Rohit (29) earlier today in Chennai. Rohit is the son of businessman Damodharan, owner of the Madurai Panthers (a team in the TNPL Premier League) team.

The wedding was held at an auditorium in Mahabalipuram today. Art director Muthuraj constructed grand sets for the wedding.