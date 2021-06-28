Shankar’s daughter Aishwarya and Rohit tied the knot

South India’s Showman director Shankar’s elder daughter Dr.Aishwarya married Puducherry Cricket Team's Captain Rohit (29) earlier today in Chennai. Rohit is the son of businessman Damodharan, owner of the Madurai Panthers (a team in the TNPL Premier League) team.
The wedding was held at an auditorium in Mahabalipuram today. Art director Muthuraj constructed grand sets for the wedding.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Health Minister Subramanian attended the wedding. A grand reception will be held after the people return to normalcy from the pandemic.
On the work front, Shankar has Indian 2, Anniyan remake with Ranveer Singh, and Ram Charan Teja's new multilingual magnum opus with Dil Raju.