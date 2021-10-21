Shankar's son-in-law linked in a sexual harassment case?

Aishwarya, the elder daughter of Tamil cinema's grandeur director Shankar married cricketer Rohit Damodharan in June. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also attended the event.

Now, Rohit Damodharan was booked in a sexual harassment case filed by a minor girl.

Rohit and his dad Damodharan run a cricket club in Puducherry. A minor girl who came to train in the club faced sexual harassment from coach Thamarai Kannan but despite filing a complaint with the authorities, they didn't take any action and instead, asked the girl to not make it a big scene.