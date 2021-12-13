Shanmukh family's involvement in smear campaign irks 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' viewers

With his graph going lower day by day, his PR team seems to be creating much sound with paid promotional campaigns on social media.

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) Shanmukh Jaswanth, one of the top five contestants of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' has a decent fan following on social media, as he is an established YouTuber.

Shanmukh, who was initially liked by most of the Telugu audience, has turned out to show his true colours on the reality show in recent times. With his narcissistic behaviour, Shanmukh's manipulative games were exposed during the last three weeks on the show.

Seeing his graph going down, his family and PR team have started paid campaigns to promote him, as the grand finale is only a few days away. Shanmukh's elder brother has been doing video reviews for each episode, in which he has bashed the other contestants in multiple situations.

Former 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' contestants have taken these deeds seriously. "How can his immediate family do 'Bigg Boss' reviews? That too, talking things which might be disrespectful for the other contestants and their families is not acceptable at all," one of the former contestants wrote, as she posted a sly message on her social media.

On the other hand, Shanmukh's parents, who had spoken to the media earlier, had denied their approval for Shanmukh's love affair with Deepthi Sunanina (Tiktok star and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant), which irked many of the duo's followers.

"How can his parents say this openly at this point in time? Deepthi and Shanmukh were seen attending every other TV show, showing off their couple tattoos and describing their love for each other. Now, his mom comes and says they might just be friends?" Deepthi Sunaina's fan wrote.

Shanmukh, who is one of the strongest players of the season, has been involved in a love-like relationship with his co-contestant Siri, while they both are engaged to their respective lovers outside the house. This has caused much damage to the duo, but they have so far brushed off the negativity for the sake of the reality show.

--IANS

py/kr