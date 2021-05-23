Shanna Moakler accuses ex Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian of 'destroying my family'

Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): American actor-model Shanna Moakler in a recent conversation allegedly accused her -- ex-husband Travis Barker and new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian -- of destroying her relationship with her children.



According to Fox News, during a quick Question and Answer session with TMZ, the 46-year-old reality TV star claimed that recent accusations from her children, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama that she's been an absentee mother didn't begin until "my ex started dating a certain person."

Moakler also doubled-down on claims that Travis had an affair with Kourtney's sister, Kim during their marriage, which she claims ultimately led to their separation.

"My family's broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family. So, yay for me," she said.

When asked about her hopes for the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney, she said she doesn't care about them "in any capacity," and is more concerned with, "mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward," reported Fox News.

'The Wedding Singer' actor also addressed those who feel she's spoken on her ex's relationship too much, saying fans of the Kardashians have "bullied" her into speaking out.

When asked if she had any last words for Kourtney and Kim, Moakler replied, "Thanks for destroying my family... twice," before walking off.

Per Fox News, Travis and Kourtney have been going strong since January, recently taking a family trip to Disneyland.

Barker has also called the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star "the love of my life." (ANI)

