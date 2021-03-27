Shanthanu replies to provoking memes on him!

Actor Shanthanu was confident about his role in Thalapathy Vijay's blockbuster film Master and everyone thought that he would be seen in a fairly good character. However, the actor was hardly seen in three to four scenes in the entire film while many newcomers got more screen space!

A section of netizens is trolling Shanthanu for his pre-release interviews and his screentime in Master. They also created a meme saying Shanthanu's role in Master has fetched him a National Award.

"The smallest joy one gets from trolling another. Tired of this troll but thanks to all d stones thrown at me for knowingly or unknowingly sending out vibes into d universe... நீங்களே சொல்லீட்டிங்க, நடக்காம போயிடுமா?. This WILL happen one day&my reply will be a smiley Love- Bhargav", tweeted Shanthanu.

This reply of Shanthanu is winning hearts on Twitter.