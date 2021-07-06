Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Tejaswini Pandit and others in Planet Marathi anthem saluting Marathi language

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) The launch of Planet Marathi OTT has turned the pages of history in Marathi entertainment. Being the first-ever Marathi OTT platform to stream exclusive Marathi content for the world, Planet Marathi has become a torch bearer for Marathi language. Ahead of the platforms launch, Planet Marathi has launched an anthem saluting the pride of Marathi language.

The song features prominent Marathi faces from Marathi film and television fraternity. From leading actors and actresses to directors and producers, the Planet Marathi Anthem is sung with insurmountable pride by every Marathi artiste.

Vikram Gokhale, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav, Tejaswini Pandit, Akshay Bardapurkar, Pushkar Shrotri, Subodh Bhave, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Priya Bapat, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prajakta Mali, Sanjay Jadhav, Abhijit Panse, Prasad Oak, Jitendra Joshi, Adhinath Kothare, Urmila Kanetkar, Sonali Khare, Bhargavi Chirmule, Parna Pethe, Smita Tambe, Gayatri Datar, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Siddharth Menon, Bhagyashree Milind, Neha Shitole, Deepti Devi, Sandeep Pathak, Nikhil Chavan, Tejas Barve, Surbhi Hande, Suvrat Joshi and Shivani Baokar are a part of the Planet Marathi Anthem.

Directed by Pushkar Shrotri and composed by Kaushal Inamdar, this invigorating song is penned by lyricist Sameer Samant. Mithilesh Patankar and Amit Padhye have arranged the musical treat. Swapnil Bandodkar, Adarsh Shinde, Yogita Godbole and Vaishali Made have crooned this pride-invoking song with a backing from Suzanne D'mello and Leon D'souza.

Actor Sharad Kelkar, well appreciated for the recent release of "The Family Man" shared his thoughts on being a part of this anthem. He said: "Today the Marathi industry is looked upon as a regional entertainment industry, whereas we are more than the language. We are part of a legacy that is centuries old. The planet Marathi Anthem truly honours that legacy and so does this platform."

Actress Amruta Khanvilkar commented: "Being a part of Planet Marathi Anthem was like being a part of Marathi history, culture, pride, and heritage. It was an amazing experience to be sharing the screen with almost every Marathi superstar. Planet Marathi has taken a bold and revolutionary step towards strengthening the industry and binding us together. This song signifies that spirit of togetherness. Also, talking about Akshay, he comes with a strong vision and I trust what he steps into."

Actress Tejaswani Pandit, who is creating a buzz for the web series "Samantar 2", said: "It is so exciting to be a part of this movement that Planet Marathi OTT has started. The movement of digital transformation in Marathi entertainment is marked by this anthem that speaks about the unified force that the Marathi entertainment industry is. I am so overwhelmed to be a part of this one big family that is steering the industry towards a better future."

The visionary leader and CMD of Planet Marathi, Akshay Bardapurkar, is beyond ecstatic to announce the launch of this anthem. He says: "Planet Marathi has always been on an endeavour to raise the bar for the Marathi language, entertainment, art and talent. With the launch of our Planet Marathi OTT platform, we have redefined Marathi entertainment for the world. The new wave in Marathi has already begun, it is only right to coronate this landmark moment with an anthem that invokes the same pride in every Maharashtrian heart. I am grateful that every prominent face of the Marathi entertainment industry has proactively joined this movement. This industry has time and again demonstrated that we are one big family that steers the industry towards a glorious future. This anthem will surely inspire the audiences with the same comradery."

The high-octane entertainer Planet Marathi OTT powered by Vistas Media Capital, promises a new wave of digital entertainment for the Marathi audience. The eccentric platform with a fresh new identity will be launched with the release of first ever Marathi TVOD film June. The tri-fold launch on June 30th 2021 will mark the beginning of Planet Marathi OTTs revolutionary journey!

Link to the song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uX00Uz4gEEY

