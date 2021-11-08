Sharad Kelkar makes a case for 'Case Files', BTS look on solving crime

Sharad says that all the shows will bring well researched stories so that the audience can understand these crime cases and how they are solved. And this is the reason that he found it interesting to host curated programming.

He says: "The fact that every narrative is so different from each other. I was astounded to know the kind of stories that happen across the world but it's really fascinating to know and understand the process of investigation, the in-depth research and detailing that goes behind solving a case. The most gratifying part of the entire series was to offer a conclusion to the viewer and close the case."

The actor who has been part of crime based shows like 'Agent Raghav - Crime Branch', feels that all these shows are distinct because they are based on real situations. "'Case Files' has shows, which are based on real scenarios. This series will offer viewers a different and unique perspective into the world of crime and investigation in the most authentic and factual manner; with the satisfaction of reaching a conclusion with every case."

'Case Files' is curated programming that includes shows like 'Air Crash Investigations', 'Banged Up Abroad', 'Airport Security', 'To Catch A Smuggler' and 'Undercover Asia & Crime Science'.

Sharad shares further the most interesting show as per him: "The most intriguing one is of the show called 'Banged Up Abroad' that showcases the real story of people who have been arrested while travelling abroad. It shows how a person who travels abroad and is not aware of the local language can be put behind the bars with one mistake and how that person manages to get out of it. This story becomes even more relatable as it can happen to anyone hence it's important for people to be aware of it," he adds.

According to Sharad all the narratives as part of the 'Case Files' are well-researched and well documented. He shares: "These stories are represented in a most authentic manner backed by National Geographic's expertise of factual storytelling. They will help viewers understand the efforts that go behind solving a case and the techniques used to solve any particular case."

The actor is in Goa for his upcoming project. "I have a few films in the pipeline in both Hindi and Marathi. Some are set for theatrical releases while some will go on OTT," he concludes.

'Case Files' will air Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on National Geographic.

--IANS

ila/kr