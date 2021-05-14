Sharad Kelkar on solo lead film: It's not a big-budget film with lot of money riding on me

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar is all set for the release of his first solo lead film, the thriller "Deja vu". He won't get weighed down by pressure because he feels pressure only leads to things going wrong.

"I chose the project very carefully and wisely. It is not a big budget film where a lot of money is riding on me, because the content is very good. I believe that the film will be appreciated because of the way we shot it and I have full faith in the director Abhijeet Warang," Sharad declares, speaking to IANS.