Sharad Kelkar shares first look of 'Deja Vu'

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kelkar on the occasion of Gudi Padwa on Tuesday shared the first look of his first solo lead film "Deja Vu".

Sharad posted the look on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen looking away from the camera. He sports a crew cut.

"On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa Presenting the first look of my film "Deja Vu". It's the only feature film in the history of Indian cinema to have a single character in a single location, while the remaining characters will only have their voice-overs. The Direction has been done by @abhijeetwarang. His debut feature film "Picasso" has received a #nationalaward this year," Sharad wrote as caption.