Sharad Pawar thanks Lata Mangeshkar for inquiring about his health

Pawar, who has been diagnosed with a gallbladder disease, took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Respected Lata Mangeshkar Didi contacted me by phone and inquired about my health. The good wishes of kind people like Lata Didi are with me. I am grateful to them."The NCP chief has been diagnosed with a gallbladder disease and is likely to be operated for the same on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday."Kind attention our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his gallbladder," Mailk informed on his Twitter handle.He further said that Pawar was on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to the issue. Malik also informed that Pawar's public programs stand cancelled till further notice."He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in the hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programs stand cancelled until further notice," the NCP leader said in another tweet.On Sunday, there were reports that Pawar had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, Shah said that "everything may not be made public." (ANI)