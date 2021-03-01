Sharafudheen and Nyla Usha in 'Priyan Ottathilaanu'

Antony Sony, the director of C/O Saira Banu, has announced his new project, titled Priyan Ottathilaanu. Sharafudheen and Nyla Usha are playing the lead. The first look poster of the movie has been released.

Produced by Santhosh Thrivikraman, Priyan Ottathilaanu has been written by Abhaya Kumar K and Anil Kurian.