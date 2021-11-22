'Sharing good times and bearing hard times,' says Shilpa Shetty in wedding anniversary post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa posted a collage of pictures from their wedding ceremony, capturing moments of tying the mangalsutra and putting the sindoor.Along with the gorgeous pictures, Shilpa penned a heartfelt note for her "Cookie"."This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times and bearing the hard times, of trusting in love and God to show us the way... side by side, day by day 12 years and not counting... Happy Anniversary, Cookie," she began.Further, she expressed her gratitude for all their well-wishers."Here's to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions... our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin," she added.Fans, friends and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments."Happy anniversary. God bless you both always," Bipasha Basu wrote.Suniel Shetty dropped evil eye amulet and heart emoticons.The past year has been hard for the couple after Raj was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.Raj was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000. (ANI)