'Shark Tank India' hopes to open new business avenues

Mumbai July 22 (IANS) "Shark Tank", the popular American business reality show, is making headway into India. "Shark Tank India" is all set to provide an opportunity to entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas, business prototypes or active businesses that will be evaluated by experienced investors and business experts.

Registrations for the first season of "Shark Tank India" have commenced in June and are currently active on SonyLIV.

StudioNEXT has collaborated with Venture Catalysts as the Startup Ecosystem Advisor for the first season of "Shark Tank India".

Indranil Chakraborty, Head,StudioNEXT, SPN shares about the show and says,"The show will certainly give a boost to the dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country and we are looking forward to showcasing some interesting ‘pitches'. Will the ‘Sharks' bite the bait? That remains to be seen."

Adds Anuj Golecha, Co-Founder Venture Catalysts,"In the last 12 years, Shark Tank has helped create multi-million-dollar companies across geographies.We hope to see some really interesting ideas coming from far-flung Indian towns too or the entrepreneurs from the ‘Bharat'. For entrepreneurs, Shark Tank is not just about monetary gains but the exposure, mentoring and support that they receive. It also provides founders with a direct go-to-market strategy and that is very valuable."

The show is going to start tentatively in August on Sony Entertainment Television.

