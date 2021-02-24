Sharman Joshi film 'Fauji Calling' in cinemas on March 12

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor Sharman Joshi on Wednesday confirmed the release date of his upcoming film Fauji Calling. The film will release in theatres on March 12.

"A Fauji faces the enemy, but the family sacrifices! Join a family in search of their Fauji & celebrate the spirit of Indian Army. @CallingFauji reporting in cinemas on 12th March 2021! (sic)," Sharman tweeted along with the poster of the film.