Sharon Osbourne plans a tell-all book on 'The Talk' controversy

A huge uproar ensued after Osbourne expressed support for Morgan on the show, when the latter was heavily trolled for criticising Meghan Markle for her opinions about English royalty on Oprah Winfrey's show recently.

Los Angeles, April 19 (IANS) British television personality Sharon Osbourne, who got into a heated discussion about her friend Piers Morgan with "The Talk" host Sheryl Underwood, says she didn't sign any gagging order and is all set to write a tell-all book about what happened.

"They paid me for my contract and I walked. There wasn't any ten million (settlement) and all of that. I don't want anything from them. I don't want to sue them. I'm going to write a book. I'm going to tell everything. They didn't gag me. I would never sign a gagging order, so I can do what I want," said Osbourne, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

However, she feels she will never get work in television again.

"Oh no, they'll never let me. You must be joking. With these corporations that own all the networks, they'll never have me. I'm going to write a book. I'm going to do a podcast and we're negotiating a movie of Ozzy's life story. I'm going to produce that," she said in an interview to You magazine.

--IANS

anj/vnc