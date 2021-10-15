Sharon Stone draws backlash for complimenting Jonah Hill on his looks

According to Fox News, after Hill had earlier politely asked his followers on Instagram not to comment on his body, good or bad, Stone had posted a comment, asking, "Can I say you look good cuz u do," with a fire emoji.The comment from Stone's handle drew the ire of some Hill fans, who posted replies to the 'Casino' and 'Basic Instinct' star such as, "read the room" and "He literally just said no, Sharon Stone. Sheesh.""Would be amazing if you could delete this comment and learn how to read," another commenter posted.However, one person did point out that she wasn't commenting on his body but just saying he looks good.Hill had previously posted on Wednesday, "I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body... Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."But like a kooky aunt at Thanksgiving, Stone seemingly could not stop herself from paying the unwanted compliment.The 'Superbad' star's weight gains and losses have been tabloid and social media fodder over the years. Recently, he has been opening up to his fans and friends on social media about his physical and mental health.He posted earlier this year, "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends... Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by the press and interviewers. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."He also showed off a new tattoo in August that said, "Body Love," in an old-school Body Glove surf brand logo.Meanwhile, Stone had told a magazine last year, "People still want to see my boobs... It's like, 'Really? Grow up!'"She continued, "I mean, I never thought I was that sexy," and added of her femme fatale 'Basic Instinct' role, "It's difficult because everybody expects you to be that all the time. It was very difficult for Marilyn Monroe. She did movies that really mattered, like 'Bus Stop,' 'The Misfits,' but she still couldn't get completely out of being that thing. It's very hard to shake."Stone's body has also had its fair share of fans and commentary on Instagram. In June, Stone had posted a bikini pic with the caption, "Happy summer," that had celeb compliments from Jamie Lee Curtis to Lisa Rinna, Mariska Hargitay, Andie MacDowell and more.As per Fox News, Hill's request for folks to stop commenting on his physique also got approval from celebrities such as SZA, Olivia Munn and Aidy Bryant, who all used heart emojis or other neutral words of support. (ANI)