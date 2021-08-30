Sharon Stone: I thought I'd like to get older like a dancer

Actress Drew Barrymore asked Stone: "How do you look exactly the exact same just like an amazing woman?"

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Sharon Stone says she always thought she would like to get older like a dancer as they age beautifully and have great posture.

To which Stone replied: "Well, I think as we grow older, we have to negotiate with Mother Nature. When we're young and we're going crazy, we're experimenting and we're so curious. I think as we get older, we have to say that the boucharde is not great for growing older body."

The 63-year-old actress added: "When I got to be 40, I thought, I am going to get older. So, how do I want to get older, and I thought I'd like to get older like a dancer. I always thought that the women who were dancers age so beautifully, and they had great posture."

"I thought, I have to behave more like a dancer. I'm going to have to eat better. Hence I'm thoughtful about what I put in my body, and the way I treat it so that I get to keep it."

