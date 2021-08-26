Sharon Stone to receive 'Golden Icon Award' at Zurich Film Fest

The star will be in Zurich to accept the honour in person on September 25. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese's thriller 'Casino', which won the actress an Oscar nomination, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress will be honoured with the festival's highest accolade.

New York, Aug 26 (IANS) 'Basic Instinct' star Sharon Stone will receive the Golden Icon Award at the 17th Zurich Film Festival.

She rose to international recognition when she starred as 'Catherine Tramell' in the erotic thriller 'Basic Instinct' in 1992, for which she earned her first Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama.

She received further critical acclaim with her performance in Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama 'Casino' (1995), garnering the Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

"Sharon Stone is a true icon of the seventh art," said Christian Jungen, artistic director of the Zurich Film Festival.

"She is a woman that Hitchcock would have loved. Her distinguishing qualities include an irresistible charm, a great human depth, the talent to play a whole range of roles and the ability to captivate an audience like no other. At a time when the film business was dominated by men, she stood her ground to fight against sexism and in doing so became a major role model for many women in the film business."

Stone will also hold a masterclass "where she will offer the public a fascinating insight into her creative process and remarkable career," organisers informed The Hollywood Reporter.

