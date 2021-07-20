Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna start shoot of 'Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu'

Hyderabad, July 20 (IANS) Actors Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna kickstarted the shoot of their upcoming Telugu film "Aadavaallu Meeku Joharlu" here on Tuesday.

Rashmika uploaded a picture from the set of the film while making the announcement, while Sharwanand reposted it.

"Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu" marks Sharwanand's first collaboration with Rashmika and also director Tirumala Kishore.