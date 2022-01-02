Shashaa Tirupati on her experience of singing 'Rait Zara Si' with Arijit Singh in 'Atrangi Re'

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Popularly known as 'The Humma Girl', Shashaa Tirupati recently sung a song in the film 'Atrangi Re' starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The song is called 'Rait Zara Si' and this is her third duet with Arijit Singh.

Speaking about the song 'Rait Zara Si', she says: "It is my third duet with Arijit Singh. This is a love song and this is the first song that I have sung for Sara Ali Khan. I have sung both the Tamil and the Hindi versions of the track. I feel Arijit and my voice kind of sync beautifully together, I really like how we sang it together. It is also gorgeously composed by A.R. Rahman sir and written by Irshaad ji. The thing is that when you are recording any song for Rahman sir he kind of casts you in that song in his mind and then he calls you for it."

"When I was singing this song there was an instant connection even when I was rendering it for the very first time. I recorded the first version in Canada during the lockdown and I think it was love at first sound for me. I was praying that the song would release in my voice. I am utterly grateful to Rahman sir and Aanand L. Rai sir apparently who both took the collective call to cast me in the track. The song has so much love, so much vulnerability and so much naiveness to my lines in the song and I think it represents me in so many ways," adds the singer.

This is her third song with Arijit and she calls it an overwhelming experience to be cast on a song with one of her favourite singers of all time

She shares: "Arijit is someone from whom I think I have tried to learn as much as I can, as a learning artiste everyday, based upon how he has this unbelievable knack for interpreting melodies, and that is something that I continue to imbibe in my singing by trying to learn from what he does in his songs. To be featured with him on a track like this is unreal to actually be in that place again. I would love to do a single with Arijit, I would like to write a song for Arijit actually. I am his next level fan and student."

Her recent releases also include 'Hututu' from 'Mimi' and 'Chhoddo Mori Baiyyaan' from 'Navarasa'. Shashaa is also all set to release her debut English EP titled 'I'm Sorry Heart'.

--IANS

ila/kr