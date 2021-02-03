Shashank Vyas: There are OTT shows that are normalising cursing, abusing

"There are shows which are normalising things like cursing and abusing. You need to know the audience also reaches a saturation point, you can have a brilliant season one, an amazing season two, but the third season will turn out to be boring for the audience. Even if you try to watch a good show filtered from such scenes or content, the advertisement before that will be such that even if you are not willing to watch it, you will have to. This normalisation is happening and you can't escape from it," Shashank tells IANS.

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Television actor Shashank Vyas feels that although the OTT space is soaring right now, if these platforms do not focus on content that suits the family audience, they will reach saturation point.

The actor, known for his roles in shows such as "Balika Vadhu" and "Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop" is clear about the kind of content he wants to associate with. "Be it any platform, I will do a show or a film if I understand the content. I have seen actors who have told me they are happy doing just one show in their lifetime. It's all about your creative satisfaction, be it any platform," says Shashank, who will soon be making his Bollywood debut with "Laila Manju".

He feels it is not necessary for OTT shows to have steamy scenes to work wonders.

"I recently watched the second season of 'Gullak'. It is a fantastic show that my father absolutely loved. He is otherwise very critical of films, shows and TV series. But I feel what might be bold for me, might be normal for you. If you see top directors of the industry, they have not touched that area yet and are still so successful. As far as I am concerned, I won't say yes to bold scenes, because even if I do that won't mean that I will make a good career on OTT platforms," he says.

--IANS

ym/vnc