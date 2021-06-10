Shashwat Sachdev releases first track 'Dobara' of lo-fi album 'Sha'

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Singer Shashwat Sachdev released the first track "Dobara" from his new album "Sha" on Thursday. The singer will subsequently unveil seven more tracks from the album, which belongs the lo-fi music genre.

"We didn't want to reinvent the genre but we did think that there is this massive scope of making fresh International sounding music for Indian listeners. Most of my audience base is young and they are consuming new age, modern music. So, we thought we do future bass and lo-fi genres, what good would that be," Shashwat tells IANS.