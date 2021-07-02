Shatrughan Sinha recalls dozing off during narration of his hit film 'Kalicharan'

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has recalled the moment when he dozed off during the script narration of Subhash Ghai's "Kalicharan". The film released in 1976, and turned out to be a breakthrough role for Sinha as well as his co-star Reena Roy.

"A very good friend of mine -- family friend and wife's brother -- Subhash Ghai, who was a newcomer back then, narrated the script of Kalicharan to me. But in the middle of the narration, I dozed off! Although it happened, the complete truth is that the script narration took place at about 3 to 4am and I had just returned after completing three to four movie shifts. By the time I reached home, it was already 2am. Still, I immediately freshened up and met him at 4am sharp. I was so tired that I partially dozed off during the narration," Sinha recalled.