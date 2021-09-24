Shefali Jariwala enrolls in 'Class 2020' Season 2

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Shefali Jariwala has joined the cast of the upcoming second season of web series 'Class of 2020'.

Shefali will be seen playing a character named Jannat in the show which is currently on the floors.

Talking about the same, the actress said: "It was a great opportunity to play a character that is so beautifully written. Jannat's character is so endearing and her zest for life is so exaggerated that playing this role has been a delight for me."