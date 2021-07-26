Shefali Jariwala on scenario of event industry due to pandemic

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Former 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Shefali Jariwala, popularly known as 'Kaanta laga' girl, feels that the event industry has been suffering for the past two years due to the global outbreak of Covid-19. She says its after effects are slashing down the prices for live shows.

She tells IANS: "Lot of people at the backend from event managers to dancers to musicians are really suffering. We're trying to help each other out as much as possible and whichever few events that I am doing we have already slashed our prices by over fifty per cent so that my staff can keep working. It's alright, if we earn a little less money, but it is very important for these people to earn."

Due to pandemic and the lockdown, live shows and shootings have hit the pause button. Thus Shefali is being choosy about her work.

"There is an apprehension in deciding what to do and what not to do. But earlier this year I finished shooting for a short film. I can't talk much about it because the official announcements will be made soon. I am expecting it to be released in the next couple of weeks."

She adds: "Also I have signed a lot of OTT and will be shooting in the month of August. We are waiting for travel restrictions to be lifted and will get on with the shoot."

Currently, the 38-year-old actress, who is married to actor Parag Tyagi, is waiting to get her second jab as she is looking forward to travelling.

"I have got my first shot of the vaccine and once I get my second shot, travelling will be much easier," shares Shefali.

Shefali is known for her glamorous image especially after the popularity of the album 'Kaanta laga'. But in reality she prefers to be simple and carefree.

"I belong to a simple middle-class Gujarati family and I am still that simple person. You can find me wearing pyjamas and probably with oil in my hair and just lazing around at home."

